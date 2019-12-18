Home   News   Article

Stamford fall victims urged to complain to Lincolnshire County Council

By Darren Greenwood
Published: 17:00, 18 December 2019

People who fall on Stamford’s cobbles and pavements are urged to complain to Lincolnshire County Council.

The call was made by Stamford West county councillor David Brailsford after he heard of yet more complaints from town councillors about the ‘dangerous’ cobbles at Red Lion Square.

Tuesday’s meeting of Stamford Town council heard of two fall victims in the square within two days, including that of Linda Cleminson, who suffered a broken hip, as reported in last week’s Mercury.

