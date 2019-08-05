A family-run shoe business which began life in Zanzibar nearly 70 years ago has moved to much larger premises in Stamford.

Anand Shoes of Stamford specialises in men’s leather shoes, leather accessories and repairs, and has borrowed ‘six figures’ from NatWest to buy new premises at 8 St Mary’s Street.

With more than double the space of their old shop at 28 High Street, Anand Shoes offers more shoes and teddy bears, plus a workshop area for repairs, embossing and engraving.

Manish and Radhika in their expanded store (14672083)

Now, run by Manish Chavda, grandson of founder Anand Chavda, the business reports growing success including a celebrity clientele for brands including Cheaney, Church’s, Trickers and RM Williams.

Manish runs the business with wife Radhika, which also has a successful website with international customers.

The couple took over the business in 2012 from Manish’s father Mahendra Chavda. They plan to increase staff as the business grows .

Manish said: “This business has been at the centre of my family for the past 65 years and has a great history beginning with my grandfather, Anand.

Manish and Radhika Chavda (14672249)

“The support from NatWest will enable us to continue to grow and offer an increased range of shoes and services for our loyal customers who value both our sale and repairs services.”

A celebrity launch event of the new outlet, which opened last month, is planned in September in association with NatWest Bank.