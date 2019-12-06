A 'Traditional Christmas Fayre' in Stamford is today raising funds for charities in the area.

The event in Stamford Arts Centre began this morning and runs until 4pm.

It has been organised by Age Care Advice, which offers a range of advice and other support services.

The charities to benefit are Dementia South Lincolnshire, the Blind Society, Evergreen and the Carers Sitter service.

One of the organisers Carrie Collins of Age Care Advice says her group came up with the fundraiser idea because it already comes into contact with the charities through its works.

Age Care Advice was founded by independent social worker Simon Jessop in 2008.

It offers services including care co-ordination and companionship and will work with anyone aged over 18.

Anyone who think they may need support can ring Carrie on 07930 125081.

