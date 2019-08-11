Fridge donation helps fund skatepark event for youngsters
A £500 fridge has been donated to help fund an event for Stamford children.
Now, an auction is being held to help pay for this week’s Stamford biking and skateboarding event.
Stamford Town Council wanted the event to be self-funding so it asked Howden’s of Ryhall Road, Stamford if it could make a donation.
Manager Jeremy Watts says his company was able to donate a Neff integrated frost-free 220l capacity fridge that has a cost price of £500.
Coun Johnson said sealed offers should be sent to Stamford Town Hall on St Mary’s Hill; or the Mercury offices in Cherryholt Road before Sunday August 18.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.