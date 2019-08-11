A £500 fridge has been donated to help fund an event for Stamford children.

Now, an auction is being held to help pay for this week’s Stamford biking and skateboarding event.

Stamford Town Council wanted the event to be self-funding so it asked Howden’s of Ryhall Road, Stamford if it could make a donation.

Manager Jeremy Watts says his company was able to donate a Neff integrated frost-free 220l capacity fridge that has a cost price of £500.

Coun Johnson said sealed offers should be sent to Stamford Town Hall on St Mary’s Hill; or the Mercury offices in Cherryholt Road before Sunday August 18.