Stamford for Europe reports well attended event with Bill Newton-Dunn MEP and activist Steve Bray

By Darren Greenwood
-
Published: 06:00, 05 June 2019

Stamford for Europe says more than 60 tickets were sold for its event last Sunday, raising £93 for Stamford Foodbank.

Steve Bray said he was determined to keep standing outside parliament every day (when it is sitting) as part of his campaign to Stop Brexit.

Bill Newton-Dunn MEP (LibDem), who is the father of The Sun’s political correspondent, Tom Newton-Dunn, told those present that neither he nor his son, nor Theresa May knew what was going to happen next in Parliament regarding Brexit.

Daniel Paterson from the Conservative Group for Europe, Steve Bray from SODEM, Anne Esposito from Change UK, and Bill Newton-Dunn – newly re-elected LibDem MEP for the East Midlands, who were the guest speakers at Stamford for Europe’s Sunday event. (11727064)
Mr Newton-Dunn also pointed out that changing the Prime Minister would not alter the Parliamentary arithmetic.

Bill Newton-Dunn and Steve Bray (11727026)
Daniel Paterson of the Conservative Group for Europe said Sam Gyimah’s candidacy for the party leadership showed there was still a pro-EU voice in the Tory Party and urged local Tories to give it their support.

Stamford for Europe supporters (11727402)
The event was held in the garden of The Wine Bar, Stamford.

Steve Bray addressed the crowd (11727483)
