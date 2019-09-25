What's on at the Stamford Georgian Festival 2019: A guide to events
The Stamford Georgian Festival, organised by the South Kesteven District Council, is taking place from tomorrow until Sunday (September 26 to 29).
This year's festival will be celebrating the 'Age of Wonder and Invention' and is inspired by stories of Stamford's past.
Here we provide your full guide to the four days' entertainment.
A free family-friendly spectacular will be one of the top events at the festival. Taking place from 6.30pm on Saturday it includes an animated historical fantasy projected onto medieval Browne’s Hospital.
Coun Kelham Cooke from South Kesteven District Council said it shows SKDC's commitment to high quality cultural entertainment across the district.
"It's going to be an amazing night,” said Coun Cooke, “Stamford epitomises the Georgian era and the festival is an excellent way to celebrate our history and draw thousands of visitors to enjoy our beautiful town and at the same time give a boost to our local economy.”
Celebrating the Georgians' fascination with invention and wonder, the spectacle tells the story of Millicent Stanley and her dreams of becoming an inventor.
The first part of the evening is a lantern parade gathering in St Mary's Street at 6.30pm, with entertainment in St George's Square and some circus surprises.
The parade moves off at 7pm, arriving in Broad Street at 7.15pm for live music and further entertainment. The Age of Wonder performance starts at 7.30pm, finishing at 8pm.
The festival market in Broad Street takes place from 10am to 4.30pm on the Saturday and Sunday. It will have 75 traders over the weekend offeringjewellery, jams, candles, cloths, iron garden art, artwork, glasswork, Chinese ornaments, Georgian costumes and fabrics.
There will be a variety of caterers including vegan street food, freshly squeezed fruit juice, ice cream, a hog roast, sausages, lamb.
On Saturday evening, Lamphouse Theatre tells the tale of a boy found in the woods, unable to speak or stand up straight who was taken to the king's court where he lived as a pet. After falling from favour he was forgotten until a fire at Norwich prison. Live music and puppetry tell the story in the theatre at Stamford Arts Centre. The show starts at 8.30pm.
Special workshops run by artist Nadya Monfrinoli and Louise Jones have helped youngsters create 90 colourful lanterns, each with its own internal battery light.
As many as 500 lanterns could be taking to the streets as part of the street theatre.
A final Saturday lantern and crafts workshop between 11am and 3pm in the Stamford Arts Centre offers the last chance to make a parade lantern or themed crafts.
Further events include a promenade and picnic, fringe theatre events, a talk on the golden age of watch-making, amazing stories from the lives of historical figures, as well as special play performances.
Parking
Regular parking permissions in the centre of Stamford are being suspended this weekend for the Stamford Georgian Festival – including the areas with parking permits.
Cars parking in affected areas have been issued with leaflets this week advising them of the suspension and town centre residents and businesses have received letters advising them of roads closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Free festival car parking for 400 vehicles will be open former Cummins factory, now St Martin's Park on Barnack Road for the whole weekend, although exit barriers will come down at 10pm.
The car park will have lighting, CCTV coverage and be manned until 10pm although vehicle owners are warned to park at their own risk.
It’s a ten-minute walk back from the park to the centre of Stamford along Barnack Road, onto Water Lane and over the bridge onto Albert Road.
All other town car parks will operate as normal.
Advance notice on road closures
Roads to be closed from 4am Saturday 28 until 11pm Sunday 29 September are:
Broad Street
Ironmonger Street
Red Lion Street
High Street
St Mary’s Street – from junction of St Mary’s Hill to the junction of Maiden Lane
Maiden Lane
Blackfriars – to the junction of Wharf Road
St George's Street
St Mary’s Place
All festival information and tickets are available by clicking here or from the Stamford Arts Centre box office 01780 763203.
The programme includes:
Friday 27th September
Around the Globe with Captain Cook and Joseph Banks – Exhibition
Browne’s Hospital
10am to 3pm
Georgian Costume Exhibition
Browne’s Hospital
10am to 3pm
Tours of the Town Hall
Stamford Town Hall
10am to 4pm
Tours of Browne’s Hospital
Browne’s Hospital
10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm & 3pm
Stamford in the Georgian Transport Era
Arts Centre
10am to 3pm
Mrs Biggs: A Most Remarkable Georgian Heroine
Arts Centre
12pm
The Art and Mystery of Clockmaking
Loomes of Stamford
12pm & 2.30pm
Georgian Costume Workshop
Stamford Library
1pm to 3pm
The Georgian Sense-O-Matic Show
Corn Exchange Theatre
1pm and 6pm
Fallen Favourites?
Arts Centre, Theatre
2pm
Stamford Walking Tour
From Arts Centre
2.30pm
Dressing for the Ball
Arts Centre, Gallery
6pm
Costume Ball
Arts Centre, Ballroom
7pm
A Celebration of Jane Austen with Robert Powell and Susan Jameson
Arts Centre, theatre
7.30pm
Saturday 28th September
Market on Broad Street
Broad Street
10am to 4.30pm
Entertainment on the Meadows
The Meadows
10am to 4.30pm
Around the Globe with Captain Cook and Joseph Banks – Exhibition
Browne’s Hospital
10am to 3pm
Georgian Costume Exhibition
Browne’s Hospital
10am to 3pm
Tours of the Town Hall
Stamford Town Hall
10am to 4pm
Tours of Browne’s Hospital
Browne’s Hospital
10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm & 3pm
Stamford in the Georgian Transport Era
Arts Centre
10am to 3pm
Omnibus Carriage Rides
St George’s Square
10am to 4.30pm
Mail Coach Rides around Burghley Park
Burghley House
10am to 4.30pm
St George’s Church Open Morning and Tours
St George’s Church
10am to 1pm
Mrs Siddons’ Dressing Room
Arts Centre
11am, 1pm, 2.30pm, 4pm and 5.30pm
Georgian Makeup
Stamford Library
11am to 1pm
Georgian Verse with Richard Barter
Walkers Bookshop
11am to 1pm
A Mad and Marvellous Mooch through Georgian Wonders and Inventions
Arts Centre
11am, 1pm and 3pm
Georgian Crafts/ make a parade Lantern Workshop
Arts Centre, Ballroom
11am to 3pm
Stamford Guided Walk
Arts Centre
11.30am to 2.30pm
Tethered Balloon Rides
The Meadows
11.45am to 3.30pm
The Art and Mystery of Clockmaking
Loomes of Stamford
12pm & 2.30pm
Special Mail Coach Ride
Burghley’s Stable Courtyard
12pm
Meet a Georgian Inventor!
Stamford Town Hall, Old Court Room
1pm
Dancing with Darcy and Tea with Mrs Bennet
St Mary’s & St Augustine’s Church
1.30pm to 3.10pm and/or 2.30pm to 4.10pm
Georgian Servants in Verse
Stamford Library
2pm
Greenwood Quire
St Mary’s Church
3pm
Regency Re-jigged
Burghley House
3pm
Wild Boy – Family Music Workshop
Arts Centre, Theatre
3.30pm
The Age of Wonder
St Mary’s Street
7pm and 8pm
Steampunk Cabaret
Stamford Corn Exchange
8pm
Wild Boy Show
Arts Centre, Theatre
8.30pm
Frumenty Band
Meet in Arts Centre, Cellar Bar
8.30pm
Sunday 29th September
Market on Broad Street
Broad Street
10am to 4.30pm
Entertainment on the Meadows
The Meadows
10am to 4.30pm
Omnibus Carriage Rides
St George’s Square
10am to 4.30pm
Mail Coach Rides around Burghley Park
Burghley House
10am to 4.30pm
Around the Globe with Captain Cook and Joseph Banks – Exhibition
Browne’s Hospital
10am to 3pm
Georgian Costume Exhibition
Browne’s Hospital
10am to 3pm
Stamford in the Georgian Transport Era
Arts Centre
10am to 3pm
Tours of the Town Hall
Stamford Town Hall
10am to 4pm
A Mad and Marvellous Mooch through Georgian Wonders and Inventions
Arts Centre
11am, 1pm and 3pm
Mrs Siddons’ Dressing Room
Arts Centre
11am, 1pm, 2.30pm, 4pm and 5.30pm
Stamford Guided Walk
Arts Centre
11.30am
Tethered Balloon Rides
The Meadows
11.45am to 3.30pm
Special Mail Coach Ride
Burghley Stable Courtyard
12pm
The Honours of the Table
Town Hall, Old Court Room
12pm
Meet a Georgian Inventor!
Stamford Town Hall, Old Court Room
1pm
The Re-Discovery of Sir Joseph Banks’ Florilegium
Arts Centre, Theatre
1pm
Costumed Promenade
The Meadows
2pm
Georgian Picnic
The Meadows
3pm
England’s First Balloonist
Arts Centre, Theatre
3pm
Afternoon Tea with Music
Arts Centre, Ballroom
3.30pm – 4.30pm
More Than a Dream: Invention and Innovation in the Age of Enlightenment
Art Centre, Theatre
5pm
Being Mr Wickham
Art Centre, Theatre
7pm