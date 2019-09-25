The Stamford Georgian Festival, organised by the South Kesteven District Council, is taking place from tomorrow until Sunday (September 26 to 29).

This year's festival will be celebrating the 'Age of Wonder and Invention' and is inspired by stories of Stamford's past.

Here we provide your full guide to the four days' entertainment.

The Stamford Georgian Festival

A free family-friendly spectacular will be one of the top events at the festival. Taking place from 6.30pm on Saturday it includes an animated historical fantasy projected onto medieval Browne’s Hospital.

Coun Kelham Cooke from South Kesteven District Council said it shows SKDC's commitment to high quality cultural entertainment across the district.

"It's going to be an amazing night,” said Coun Cooke, “Stamford epitomises the Georgian era and the festival is an excellent way to celebrate our history and draw thousands of visitors to enjoy our beautiful town and at the same time give a boost to our local economy.”

Celebrating the Georgians' fascination with invention and wonder, the spectacle tells the story of Millicent Stanley and her dreams of becoming an inventor.

The first part of the evening is a lantern parade gathering in St Mary's Street at 6.30pm, with entertainment in St George's Square and some circus surprises.

The parade moves off at 7pm, arriving in Broad Street at 7.15pm for live music and further entertainment. The Age of Wonder performance starts at 7.30pm, finishing at 8pm.

The festival market in Broad Street takes place from 10am to 4.30pm on the Saturday and Sunday. It will have 75 traders over the weekend offeringjewellery, jams, candles, cloths, iron garden art, artwork, glasswork, Chinese ornaments, Georgian costumes and fabrics.

There will be a variety of caterers including vegan street food, freshly squeezed fruit juice, ice cream, a hog roast, sausages, lamb.

On Saturday evening, Lamphouse Theatre tells the tale of a boy found in the woods, unable to speak or stand up straight who was taken to the king's court where he lived as a pet. After falling from favour he was forgotten until a fire at Norwich prison. Live music and puppetry tell the story in the theatre at Stamford Arts Centre. The show starts at 8.30pm.

Special workshops run by artist Nadya Monfrinoli and Louise Jones have helped youngsters create 90 colourful lanterns, each with its own internal battery light.

As many as 500 lanterns could be taking to the streets as part of the street theatre.

A final Saturday lantern and crafts workshop between 11am and 3pm in the Stamford Arts Centre offers the last chance to make a parade lantern or themed crafts.

Further events include a promenade and picnic, fringe theatre events, a talk on the golden age of watch-making, amazing stories from the lives of historical figures, as well as special play performances.

Parking

Regular parking permissions in the centre of Stamford are being suspended this weekend for the Stamford Georgian Festival – including the areas with parking permits.

Cars parking in affected areas have been issued with leaflets this week advising them of the suspension and town centre residents and businesses have received letters advising them of roads closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Free festival car parking for 400 vehicles will be open former Cummins factory, now St Martin's Park on Barnack Road for the whole weekend, although exit barriers will come down at 10pm.

The car park will have lighting, CCTV coverage and be manned until 10pm although vehicle owners are warned to park at their own risk.

It’s a ten-minute walk back from the park to the centre of Stamford along Barnack Road, onto Water Lane and over the bridge onto Albert Road.

All other town car parks will operate as normal.

Advance notice on road closures

Roads to be closed from 4am Saturday 28 until 11pm Sunday 29 September are:

Broad Street

Ironmonger Street

Red Lion Street

High Street

St Mary’s Street – from junction of St Mary’s Hill to the junction of Maiden Lane

Maiden Lane

Blackfriars – to the junction of Wharf Road

St George's Street

St Mary’s Place

All festival information and tickets are available by clicking here or from the Stamford Arts Centre box office 01780 763203.

The programme includes:

Friday 27th September

Around the Globe with Captain Cook and Joseph Banks – Exhibition

Browne’s Hospital

10am to 3pm

Georgian Costume Exhibition

Browne’s Hospital

10am to 3pm

Tours of the Town Hall

Stamford Town Hall

10am to 4pm

Tours of Browne’s Hospital

Browne’s Hospital

10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm & 3pm

Stamford in the Georgian Transport Era

Arts Centre

10am to 3pm

Mrs Biggs: A Most Remarkable Georgian Heroine

Arts Centre

12pm

The Art and Mystery of Clockmaking

Loomes of Stamford

12pm & 2.30pm

Georgian Costume Workshop

Stamford Library

1pm to 3pm

The Georgian Sense-O-Matic Show

Corn Exchange Theatre

1pm and 6pm

Fallen Favourites?

Arts Centre, Theatre

2pm

Stamford Walking Tour

From Arts Centre

2.30pm

Dressing for the Ball

Arts Centre, Gallery

6pm

Costume Ball

Arts Centre, Ballroom

7pm

A Celebration of Jane Austen with Robert Powell and Susan Jameson

Arts Centre, theatre

7.30pm

Saturday 28th September

Market on Broad Street

Broad Street

10am to 4.30pm

Entertainment on the Meadows

The Meadows

10am to 4.30pm

Around the Globe with Captain Cook and Joseph Banks – Exhibition

Browne’s Hospital

10am to 3pm

Georgian Costume Exhibition

Browne’s Hospital

10am to 3pm

Tours of the Town Hall

Stamford Town Hall

10am to 4pm

Tours of Browne’s Hospital

Browne’s Hospital

10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm & 3pm

Stamford in the Georgian Transport Era

Arts Centre

10am to 3pm

Omnibus Carriage Rides

St George’s Square

10am to 4.30pm

Mail Coach Rides around Burghley Park

Burghley House

10am to 4.30pm

St George’s Church Open Morning and Tours

St George’s Church

10am to 1pm

Mrs Siddons’ Dressing Room

Arts Centre

11am, 1pm, 2.30pm, 4pm and 5.30pm

Georgian Makeup

Stamford Library

11am to 1pm

Georgian Verse with Richard Barter

Walkers Bookshop

11am to 1pm

A Mad and Marvellous Mooch through Georgian Wonders and Inventions

Arts Centre

11am, 1pm and 3pm

Georgian Crafts/ make a parade Lantern Workshop

Arts Centre, Ballroom

11am to 3pm

Stamford Guided Walk

Arts Centre

11.30am to 2.30pm

Tethered Balloon Rides

The Meadows

11.45am to 3.30pm

The Art and Mystery of Clockmaking

Loomes of Stamford

12pm & 2.30pm

Special Mail Coach Ride

Burghley’s Stable Courtyard

12pm

Meet a Georgian Inventor!

Stamford Town Hall, Old Court Room

1pm

Dancing with Darcy and Tea with Mrs Bennet

St Mary’s & St Augustine’s Church

1.30pm to 3.10pm and/or 2.30pm to 4.10pm

Georgian Servants in Verse

Stamford Library

2pm

Greenwood Quire

St Mary’s Church

3pm

Regency Re-jigged

Burghley House

3pm

Wild Boy – Family Music Workshop

Arts Centre, Theatre

3.30pm

The Age of Wonder

St Mary’s Street

7pm and 8pm

Steampunk Cabaret

Stamford Corn Exchange

8pm

Wild Boy Show

Arts Centre, Theatre

8.30pm

Frumenty Band

Meet in Arts Centre, Cellar Bar

8.30pm

Sunday 29th September

Market on Broad Street

Broad Street

10am to 4.30pm

Entertainment on the Meadows

The Meadows

10am to 4.30pm

Omnibus Carriage Rides

St George’s Square

10am to 4.30pm

Mail Coach Rides around Burghley Park

Burghley House

10am to 4.30pm

Around the Globe with Captain Cook and Joseph Banks – Exhibition

Browne’s Hospital

10am to 3pm

Georgian Costume Exhibition

Browne’s Hospital

10am to 3pm

Stamford in the Georgian Transport Era

Arts Centre

10am to 3pm

Tours of the Town Hall

Stamford Town Hall

10am to 4pm

A Mad and Marvellous Mooch through Georgian Wonders and Inventions

Arts Centre

11am, 1pm and 3pm

Mrs Siddons’ Dressing Room

Arts Centre

11am, 1pm, 2.30pm, 4pm and 5.30pm

Stamford Guided Walk

Arts Centre

11.30am

Tethered Balloon Rides

The Meadows

11.45am to 3.30pm

Special Mail Coach Ride

Burghley Stable Courtyard

12pm

The Honours of the Table

Town Hall, Old Court Room

12pm

Meet a Georgian Inventor!

Stamford Town Hall, Old Court Room

1pm

The Re-Discovery of Sir Joseph Banks’ Florilegium

Arts Centre, Theatre

1pm

Costumed Promenade

The Meadows

2pm

Georgian Picnic

The Meadows

3pm

England’s First Balloonist

Arts Centre, Theatre

3pm

Afternoon Tea with Music

Arts Centre, Ballroom

3.30pm – 4.30pm

More Than a Dream: Invention and Innovation in the Age of Enlightenment

Art Centre, Theatre

5pm

Being Mr Wickham

Art Centre, Theatre

7pm