A Sunday promenade will premier at this year’s Stamford’s Georgian Festival.

The weekend stroll will see people dressed in their finery on Stamford Meadows from 2pm on Sunday, September 29.

The parade through town will be followed by a picnic back on the Meadows.

A costumed promenade and picnic will be a feature of this year's Stamford Georgian Festival

Promenades were a popular pastime of the Georgian era and festival-goers are being encouraged to dress in costume for an unforgettable experience.

Open to all, those wanting to come along and gather on The Meadows at 1pm, ready to promenade through the town and back there for 3pm to enjoy a picnic and a dance, with music from historic dance performance group Regency Re-jigged.

It’s part of a packed programme of events on The Meadows from 10am to 4pm, with pony rides, a highwayman’s show and children’s drill training with 1815 military re-enactors. Period traders, a fairground, free entertainment and food and drink ensure family entertainment on both Saturday and Sunday.

Zach Pinsent. Photo: Paul Burd

Zack Pinsent, the Brighton tailor whose Regency dress has hit the national headlines, is coming to the Stamford Georgian Festival.

Fresh from TV appearances, a radio slot on the Jeremy Vine Show and cutting a striking figure at the Jane Austen Festival in Bath, Zack will be spending the weekend at Stamford’s own Georgian Festival, including attending Friday night’s costume ball.

Zack’s passion for historical outfits means that he favours Regency dress over modern clothes and it has led him to take up a career in tailoring, making clothes in period styles at his workshop in

Brighton. He will be sporting some of his own designs when he mingles with the crowds during the festival and joining Sunday’s Promenade through town.

The 25-year-old, who loves Jane Austen, ceremoniously burned his last pair of jeans when he was 14 years old and hasn’t looked back since. He now has clients all over the UK and overseas.

Horse and carriage rides will feature at this year's festival

Carriage rides at the Stamford Georgian Festival will be provided by DK Carriage Horses.

Eye-catching horse-drawn carriages have become a feature of the colourful, four-day festival which this year takes the theme of an ‘Age of Wonder and Invention’.

DK Carriage Horses, which has its stables near Belvoir Castle, will supply omnibus town rides and stagecoach rides through Burghley Park.

The family entertainment will also include street markets, militia re-enactors, highwaymen, period traders and free entertainment on Stamford Meadows, plus talks, exhibitions, drama and a free Saturday night street spectacular.

Michael Cross, head of arts for InvestSK, South Kesteven District Council’s economic growth and regeneration company, said: “The Georgian Festival delivers a significant economic return over the weekend, close to £1.5m in 2017.

“The whole weekend should be a huge boost for the local economy, shops and accommodation providers and to be able to call on expertise in the district, such as DK Carriage Horses, is brilliant.”

Danny and Sarah Kendle swapped the military surroundings of Windsor Castle for a very different life near Belvoir Castle to set up the carriage company, with Danny’s skills regularly called on by film-makers.

He has driven ceremonial carriages in central London and piloted the coach in Disney’s new blockbuster Dumbo thanks to skills honed as head coachman with the Household Cavalry.

Danny now offers a range of carriage services from weddings and funerals to special occasion outings and local pleasure rides - with the option of a glass of bubbly.

For a full programme of events click here.

Parking

While transport over the festival period will include traditional horse-drawn omnibuses and carriages, people coming into town by more modern tranport will be able to find free festival parking at the former Cummins site in Stamford’s Barnack Road.

Car parking for 400 vehicles will be open there for the whole weekend of the Stamford Georgian Festival.

The former Cummins factory site is now called St Martin’s Park and was recently purchased by festival organiser South Kesteven District Council.

It will have lighting, CCTV coverage and it will be manned over the weekend, although vehicle owners are warned to park at their own risk.

The site is a 10-minute walk from the centre of Stamford along Barnack Road, onto Water Lane and over the bridge onto Albert Road.

All other town car parks will operate as normal and charges will apply for these.

Town centre residents and businesses have received letters advising them of road closures in the historic core of the town.

Road closures

Roads to be closed from 4am on Saturday September 28 until 11pm on Sunday September 29 are:

Broad Street

Ironmonger Street

Red Lion Street

High Street

St Mary’s Street from junction of St Mary’s Hill to the junction of Maiden Lane

Maiden Lane

Blackfriars to the junction of Wharf Road

St George’s Street

St Mary’s Place

For more What's On events, click here.