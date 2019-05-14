Stamford Georgian Festival: Celebrate the 'Age of Wonder and Invention'
A celebration of the 'Age of Wonder and Invention' takes place during this year's Stamford Georgian Festival.
The popular biennial events takes place during September 26 to 29 with events across Stamford marking the Georgian heritage of the town.
Organisers South Kesteven District Council says the 2019 festival programme is inspired by some truly captivating stories of Stamford’s past including tethered balloon rides on the Meadows echoing a pioneering ascent from Stamford gas works in 1825 by the celebrated balloonist Mr Charles Green.
A visit from the period’s greatest tragedienne, Sarah Siddons, and her appearance at Stamford Theatre in 1779 has inspired a specially commissioned festival play with ‘Mrs Siddons’ Dressing Room’.
Michael Cross, Head of Arts for InvestSK, the council’s growth and regeneration company, said: “Our Stamford Georgian Festival has become a hugely popular event, bringing residents and thousands of visitors together to celebrate Stamford’s rich heritage and local creative talent.
“It’s an exciting programme with a wonderful mix of activities and events, with lots of free entertainment, spectacle and historical interest, appealing to all ages.
“The town’s unspoilt architecture provides the perfect setting to take a step back in time and rediscover a fascinating age of wonder and invention.”
Festival keynote speaker is Andrew Graham-Dixon, art critic, writer and TV presenter, delivering ‘Georgian Art’ - a grand tour of British art through the Georgian era. His work for the BBC has included ‘A History of British Art’, ‘Renaissance’, and ‘Art of Eternity’.
Other highlights include ‘A Celebration of Jane Austen’ with acclaimed actors Robert Powell and Susan Jameson, and a finale performance from returning festival favourite Adrian Lukis with ‘Being Mr Wickham’.
Festival-goers can enjoy markets, re-enactors, talks and events, entertainment on The Meadows and, for the first time, a costumed Sunday ‘Promenade’ will follow Stamford’s ancient streets with a picnic to follow.
A free Saturday evening event with a town centre spectacular features community participation and street performers creating an outdoor arts experience for all the family.
Organisers have welcomed Audi Peterborough as their main festival sponsor, adding to partner contributions from across the town.
See events online and book tickets at www.stamfordgeorgianfestival.co.uk or book in person at Stamford Arts Centre, 27 St Mary’s Street, Stamford, or by telephone 01780 763203
