A popular Swedish-style cafe that first launched in 2017 in Uppingham, has now brewed up a sister branch in Stamford's High Street.

The Scandimania Coffee House was created by Swedish-born Julia Falk and partner Josh Thirlwell. Here, Julia is pictured (left) with employee Ellie Hunt.

The cafe offers Swedish-style fare, with cinnamon and cardamom buns its famous speciality, which are baked fresh on the premises daily.

Since opening last Saturday, business has been 'very good' with an almost non-stop flow of customers, eager to also try its salads and salmon.

Among the customers are Bruce Dodworth and Philippa of Stamford, who regularly go the Scandimania's Uppingham branch.

Philippa said: "We enjoy the good, fresh food. The open sandwiches are lovely."

Bruce said: "It's great that it's a locally-owned independent business, not a chain, and you get good, friendly service in a beautiful interior."