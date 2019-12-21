A Stamford mum with a chronic illness has spoke of her pride of her daughter’s fundraising to fight the illness.

Charlotte Edwards and a group of friends at St Gilbert’s School, Stamford, have just raised more than £600 for the charity Vasculitis UK from a sponsored silence.

As reported in August, mum Jane Edwards wrote a book on coping with the illness. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, weight loss, aches and pains, night sweats, and nerve problems such as numbness or weakness.

Charlotte Edwards and friends (24166944)

Charlotte, who is in Year 5, said on her mum’s Justgiving page: “My Mum finds it hard to live with vasculitis and I know others struggle to live with it.”

Jane, who works in communications, said after the fundraiser: “I feel really proud of her. Charlotte did eight hours, which was unbelievable.”

Since Jane’s book ‘Chronic Illness- Learning to Live Behind My Smile’ was published earlier this year, the mum-of-two says the feedback has been ‘amazing’.

Jane Edwards (14621761)

“It’s been more emotional than I thought, with people saying lovely things.I might write another book.”

Jane has a website at www.chronicillness.co.uk. For details of her illness, go to www.vasculitis.co.uk.

Read more HealthStamford