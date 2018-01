Ruby Bush, nine, raised £950 for Cancer Research UK after spending her run-up to Christmas by making and selling these cute reindeer.

Ruby’s kind dad lent a hand putting them together after wood was donated by Toft Logs and Stamford Firewood. The whole family were busy selling them on Facebook and from a stall on their driveway in Stamford on the day of the Christmas market.

The Bush family would like to thank all those who contributed to this very worthy cause.