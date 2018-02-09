Stamford groups work together to tackle issue of verges

Members of Stamford Civic Society’s Urban Group who are frustrated at the state of verges on the approach to the town have launched their own campaign to discourage motorists parking there.

After three years of lobbying by the group, Lincolnshire County Council, which is responsible for the maintenance of the grass verges, has agreed a long-term solution with Stamford Town Council, Burghley Estates and the Civic Society.

This will see the stretch of road, which extends from the William Cecil to the Bottle Lodges, being yellow-lined and the grass verges either side having posts erected to prevent parking.

Despite this agreement being in place, the various organisations understand the county council won’t start the works for a further nine months.

So the frustrated group has decided to leaflet vehicles parked inappropriately and put up their own signs.

Duncan Lingard, from the Urban Group, told the Mercury: “We are so frustrated at Lincolnshire County Council’s total lack of urgency on this matter that we decided last week to leaflet cars parked on the verges and also to erect our own signs which politely ask motorists to park wholly on the road.

“The response has been respectful and understanding and many have complied with our request and agreed with our reasoning.”

Andy Moore, who led action by the Urban Group, added: “St Martins is arguably the key gateway into our beautiful town and for the most part offers wonderful views as it is approached. However, once visitors reach the Bottle Lodges they are confronted by cars parked on either side of the road which have turned the grass verges into a quagmire.

“Parking on both sides of the road at that point creates dangers for motorists and pedestrians alike.”

A highways spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the issues caused by people parking on the verges and are proposing to introduce double yellow lines to discourage this. However, before new parking restrictions can be put in place, there is a legal process we need to follow. The first step involves advertising the proposals and public consultation. If any objections are received, these will need to be put before the council’s planning and regulation committee for their consideration. Understandably, that process can take some months, so, at this stage, we can’t give a firm date for when the restrictions might be introduced.”

