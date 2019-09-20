Climate change activists gathered in Stamford High Street today as part of a global protest.

Around 50 or more of them were strewn along the shopping throughfare mostly opposite the Oxfam shop.

The protest comes three days before a UN Emergency Climate Summit, which also provided impetus for the protest.

Gallery1

Heidi Wyithe (wearing orange) a supporter of the Stamford Extinction Rebellion protest group describes today's gathering as a "very friendly, non-threatening protest."

Heidi said campaigners, including students from local colleges, were showing solidarity with the global protest.

She added: "We feel government is moving too slowly on all things to do with the climate and the state we are in."

Climate change protestors in Stamford

Maggie Bentley, a self-described 'concerned individual' who has been staging weekly climate change protests all summer, was also present.

The Stamford resident has also took part in protests outside Stamford Town Hall, on one the hottest days of the summer, to urge the town council to declare a 'Climate Emergency.'

Maggie (wearing cream) said: "I am very pleased with the turnout. People have been coming and going and students have been backing our cause. It's great to have youth involved.

Climate change protestors in Stamford

"We really want action from politics and business. Each individual can make a difference so don't give up home."

Fellow protester Jane Bateman (in red) said: "Next Thursday some of us will be at the meeting of South Kesteven District Council as it will declare a Climate Emergency."

Climate change protestors in Stamford

"We have had people from overseas taking photos and telling us what they are doing."