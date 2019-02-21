An upmarket boutique fashion store is coming to Stamford High Street.

Little House of Oasis plans to open in the former site of Jones Bootmaker.

Previously, the site at 55 High Street contained Santander and before that, the Bradford and Bingley Building Society.

The new store will employ eight when it opens on Friday April 19, Good Friday.

An Oasis spokeswoman says this will be the ninth such Little House of Oasis.

The first such store opened two years ago in the historic Surrey town of Fareham.

The store is a collaboration between the Oasis fashion chain and a design branding company called Dalziel and Pow.

Oasis declined to comment further other than to say “opening in Stamford supports our property strategy.”

Dalziel and Pow say the stores offer a “bespoke and innovative design allows the store to offer a wide range of styles at a lower density, displaying collections on tables and single side hung perimeter rails.”

They said of their first store: “Emphasis is placed on enjoying the whole shopping experience and taking time to browse.”

“As part of Oasis’ extensive, multi-million pound refit programme across the country, Farnham’s Little House of Oasis store is the first of a number of smaller format, local market-town stores planned for the brand.”