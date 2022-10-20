A Stamford Hospital building is to be demolished.

Work will begin on Monday (October 24) to knock down the former nurses’ accommodation at the hospital site off Ryhall Road.

According to North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, the accommodation has not been used for decades and is "surplus to the hospital’s requirements for the future of clinical services to be delivered from the site".

Stamford Hospital

Hospital matron, Caroline Wood, added that they didn't expect the demolition work to affect patients, visitors, parking or site activity.

"However, we cannot rule out a degree of noise during the day, nor some minor disruption by construction traffic coming on and off our site," she said.

"We would ask patients and visitors to bear with us while this takes place.”

Work is due to be completed by January.