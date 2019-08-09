The Trust which runs Stamford and Rutland Hospital has installed a major new computer system which stores detailed information on all patients.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which also runs Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke hospitals, has moved 1.67million current and archived patient records from two separate patient administration systems into one new one.

It will mean that it is easier for hospital staff to look at a patient's records when they turn up in a medical emergency or for an appointment.

Patient records are on a new system

David Pratt, director of finance and executive sponsor of the project, said: “This new system takes us another step further in unifying our Trust since the merger of Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals with Hinchingbrooke Hospital in April 2017.

“Our clinical staff who work across our hospital sites have previously had to navigate two different clinical systems to perform key tasks, such as looking up test results, accessing patient correspondence and dictating letters. Our new Patient Administration System provides one system for all these functions. This enables us to provide more seamless care for patients and will improve safety and increase efficiency.

“I would like to thank our staff for their support in implementing this new system.

Stamford Hospital

"We had to revert to paper-based operations while the switchover took place, and staff were fantastic in dealing with this while keeping our services running as normal.

“They have been undertaking training to familiarise themselves with the new arrangements and this has gone well, with more than 4,000 individuals completing training.

“Our teams have worked hard to keep the impact on patients to a minimum. I would like to thank any patients who may have noticed a change to the usual services while the new system has been embedded in the past few weeks.

“Finally, I would also like to congratulate our project team, and our supplier System C, for the successful delivery of such a large-scale programme.

Stamford Hospital car park on Ryhall Road

"They had to reconnect 46 separate clinical computer systems to the new Patient Administration System at the point of go-live, which, in hospitals as busy as ours, can be a tense process.”

Beverley Bryant, chief operating officer of System C, added: “This has been a massive and complex deployment exercise.

"The new Medway software replaces two separate patient record systems and the project has involved combining data and standardising processes from both.

"We are delighted that the Trust and System C teams have worked so well together to deliver our 26th successful hospital PAS deployment.”

Calls for Stamford Hospital Pain Clinic to reopen