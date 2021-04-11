Stamford Hospital worker nurses hedgehog back to health

A baby hedgehog nursed back to health by a Stamford Hospital employee has been released back into nature.

Heather Cutler found the hoglet in her garden in January and monitored it for two days before intervening because it was not hibernating, and beginning to show signs of demise.

After researching thoroughly how to care for the creature, she has helped it to grow from 350g to a healthy 942g in weight and has released it back into her garden in Drift Avenue.

The hedgehog after recuperating at Heather Cutler's home

“It’s been an amazing experience, learning about how truly wonderful these little animals are,” said Heather.

“My message to everyone is to make ‘hog highways’ in your garden - a hole in your fence the size of a disc is perfect - and leave a wild patch and piles of leaves and twigs to attract bugs for hedgehogs to eat, and to use as nesting material.”

As a catering assistant, Heather also paid special attention to the hedgehog’s diet.

“Only use cat or dog food that doesn’t contain fish - and no mealworms, which cause illnesses. Hedgehogs are also lactose intolerant, so they need water not milk.”