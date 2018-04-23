Stamford Indoor Football group kicks-off

A five-a-side football group which hosts friendly matches has kicked-off in Stamford.

Stamford Indoor Football organises competitive games at the Borderville Sports Centre hall in Stamford on Tuesday evenings.

Stamford Indoor Football. By Lee Hellwing.

The group is the brainchild of Danny Morgan who set it up after noticing there was a lack of football groups in Stamford for those who didn’t want to commit to signing up to playing for a team in a league.

Danny, of Stamford, said: “Wherever I’ve lived, I’ve always managed to find groups of people who loved to play football every week without needing to join a league but there wasn’t anything in Stamford. So I decided to set one up myself. For some people, joining a team is a little intimidating, it’s a big commitment, and sometimes you just fancy a casual game of football with others who don’t take it too seriously.

“There have been some cracking games, some scorching goals as well as the odd clanger which adds to the friendly atmosphere,

And the group is hoping to net more players.

Danny said: “We’d love to have some more regular players – if we get enough, we may even run two games a week..”

To join it go to www.facebook.com and search for Stamford Indoor FootballGames take place at 8pm and the cost is £5.50 per player.