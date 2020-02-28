The launch concert for Stamford International Music Festival will be held on Saturday, February 29, 7.30pm, in Stamford Arts Arts Centre.

The programme will include Brahms Clarinet Quintet, Stravinsky Three Pieces for String Quartet and Schubert String Trio, performed by Freya Goldmark (violin and artistic director), Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux (violin), Francesca Gilbert (viola) , Corentin Chassard (cello) and Anna Webster (clarinet).

The event will run from 7.30pm to 9.30pm and tickets cost £15. Admission is free for accompanied children under 16 years.

Francesca Gilbert will play at the launch concert

Stamford International Music Festival will run from Friday, May 15 to Sunday, May 17 at the Stamford Arts Centre.

The festival programme and artists line-up will be revealed at the launch concert.

Tickets are available from simfestival.com/tickets or Stamford Arts Centre box office.