Some people strolling around Stamford today may be wondering if Christmas has come early or if they've taken a trip back in time to the '90s.

However, this is not the case, as film crews have descended on the market town to film a hit Netflix drama.

Ironmonger Street in Stamford is closed this evening (September 29) while a scene is filmed for The Crown, according to a crew member stationed on set.

Setting up for filming in Ironmonger Street

Nelsons Butchers in Broad Street has been transformed into a Chinese takeaway with Christmas fair posters in its windows while Barnardo's has been decked out to look festive.

Burghley House and the Orangery has also been closed from September 20 and will remain shut until October 5 for filming to take place.

The stately home is also rumoured to be a backdrop in season five of The Crown, which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times. Burghley House featured in the previous series.

While it is believed that the scene being filmed in Ironmonger Street does not involve any main characters in the new series, there are reports that Imelda Staunton, who is set to play Queen Elizabeth in the next series, has been spotted in Stamford.

Other actors who will star in the show are Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Stamford has been the backdrop for plenty of TV programmes and films in the past, including Pride and Prejudice, Middlemarch, The Golden Bowl, Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Earlier this year, Burghley House also received the Hollywood treatment as Warner Bros crews filmed a new DC Comics movie.

If you spot any stars while filming is taking place in Stamford, e-mail: maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.

The Mercury was unable to get closer to the set but was told by crew members filming is for the Crown

A film crew trailer stationed in Broad Street

