While there have been calls by patients and campaigners for GPs in Stamford to break away from Lakeside Healthcare, staff say they have been well supported by their Corby-based colleagues.

Responding to the re-rating of Lakeside Stamford as 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission following an inspection, Dr Kate Noble, a GP partner in Stamford, said Corby’s help was extremely valuable during the pandemic.

“The central team were processing huge amounts of information about covid care and percolating that down to us,” she said. “That’s how we were able to keep services running.

Lakeside Healthcare directors

“They provide a wealth of expertise to us - it was a huge positive.”

Dr Noble added that they didn’t feel let down by Lakeside, but ‘massively supported’.

Transformation manager Diane Simes also said Lakeside in Corby had provided a lot of help towards the running of the practice in Stamford, mentioning that it had made a particular difference when it came to recruiting new members of staff.

The front entrance to Sheepmarket Surgery, next to the pharmacy in Ryhall Road, Stamford

But at its inspection in June, the Care Quality Commission said it had “found many concerns relating to how the practice was led”.

The report said: “We did not find evidence of clear and effective leadership from the provider’s central support function in Corby.”

Staff also reported that they did not see leaders as visible or approachable.

To read the summary report or the full report from the Care Quality Commission inspection, visit the website.