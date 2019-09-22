A Christmas hamper has been created featuring only local produce.

Peterborough-based caterer Bread Meat Cheese has produced “A Taste of Stamford” following a Stamford-based corporate client ordered 150 such hampers last year.

They included Lincolnshire Poacher cheese, chocolate truffles and honeycomb from Stamford Heavenly Chocolate, tea from Stamford’s Infiniteas, chutneys from The Bytham Kitchen and Christmas cake and plum bread from Modens.

A Taste of Stamford

The cater has since approached other local suppliers to broaden the range.

For details of the hampers, go to website www.breadmeatcheese.co.uk