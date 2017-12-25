Stamford Kiwanis computer gift to charity care trust

Stamford Kiwanis have donated £3,000 to fund four new computers, software and licences that Evergreen needed to replace an outdated laptop and support their new wellbeing service.

Evergreen’s wellbeing service provides Wellbeing Wardens who call regularly on the Evergreen members to ensure that all is well, help people to achieve their personal wellbeing goals and to carry out support and interventions to help keep people independent at home. This includes support with meals, fluid intake, medication management and minor therapies.

The Wellbeing Warden service, which is being regulated by the Care Quality Commission, operates seven days a week and public holidays between the hours of 8am and 6pm and also provides holiday cover support to give a family peace of mind that their loved ones are being cared for while they are away.

Louise Marsh, CEO of Evergreen, said: “We are so grateful for the support we get from Stamford Kiwanis for the work we do in the community.

“This donation means that we will have the IT equipment and software we need to operate professionally particularly in relation to data protection and scheduling workloads for our Wellbeing Warden staff, all of which helps us with best practice and CQC compliance.

Steve Marsh, president of Stamford Kiwanis, said: “We are pleased to be able to support Evergreen; we think they do a fantastic job of meeting the needs of some of the most vulnerable in our community.”

Stamford Kiwanis raise their funds through events such as the Stamford Festival Parade, a bonfire extravaganza at Stamford Welland Academy and, most recently, the Kiwanis sleigh tour of Stamford and the surrounding villages.

Steve said: “Thank you to everyone who supports our events - your donations enable us to provide much-needed support to local causes like Evergreen.”