People looking forward to a swim or workout at Stamford Leisure Centre are going to have to wait a while longer.

1Life, which manages the facility on behalf of South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), confirmed the Stamford site in Drift Road will not be opening with other gyms and leisure centres on Monday (July 27).

Its centres in Bourne and Grantham will both be opening their doors with Deepings Leisure Centre following two weeks later on August 10.