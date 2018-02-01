Stamford man accused of headbutting policeman appears in court to face assault charge

A Stamford man is to appear in court accused of headbutting a policeman.

Richard Holmes, 26, of Kesteven Road, is to appear at Boston Magistrates Court on February 28 to face a charge of assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

It’s alleged the offences took place in Kesteven Road, Stamford at 9pm on on Sunday.

Ian Martin, community policing inspector for Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings, said: “Assault on anybody but certainly my staff is completely unacceptable. Police officers do a valuable role in protecting the public and they shouldn’t come under threat.”

Mr Holmes will appear in court at 2pm.