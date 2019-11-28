A Stamford man who carried out a street attack in the early hours after following his victim from a bar has been jailed at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

Ellis Musgrove followed the man from Willoughby's Bar to the Nag's Head Passageway in Stamford where he carried out the attack.

Kate Minihane prosecuting, saidthere had been ill-feeling between the two men as a result of an incident at the cement works where both were previously employed which led to both of them being sacked.

She told the court that the victim realised he was being followed away from Willoughby's and then felt a "great pain" to the side of his head.

Mrs Minihane said "The next thing he remembers is being on the ground and being kicked and punched. He remembers a foot stamping on his leg and then screaming for help."

Musgrove then told the victim "I'm going to smack you and come after your family if you tell the Old Bill".

In an incident that followed Harry Woodford, who was with Musgrove, then punched another man. Both were later arrested and Woodford was found to have five deals cannabis on him. His mobile phone was analysed and found to contain messages indicating he was involved in selling drugs.

Musgrove ,23, of Kesteven Road, Stamford, denied a charge of assault by beating as a result of the incident on February 24 this year but was found guilty after a trial. He was jailed for 20 weeks.

District Judge Peter Veits told him "This was wanton violence. You ran it to trial and you were convicted. This kind of offence cannot be tolerated. I can see no alternative to immediate custody."

Woodford, 19, of Charles Road, Stamford, denied assault by beating and was also found guilty after trial. He admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He was given 12 weeks custody suspended for a year with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation to his victim and a £121 surcharge.

District Judge Veits said he was able to suspend the sentence on Woodford as the assault consisted of just one punch and was minor compared to Musgrove's assault.

Justin Atkinson, for Musgrove, urged that his client should be spared a jail sentence.

He said: "Fortunately the injuries were relatively minor. It was a one-off incident of assault and there have been no issues since.

"There is a positive pre-sentence report. It is clear that he has the ability to lead a law-abiding lifestyle."

Christopher Hogg, for Woodford, said that he has been working to turn his life around and has not committed any further offences since February.

"He has been victimised over a drug debt. The £200 debt multiplied to £2,500. His parents sold the car they had bought for him and his mother took out a payday loan. His father paid the remainder. He hasn't been in trouble since and now spends a lot of time at home."

