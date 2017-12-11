Stamford man prosecuted by South Kesteven District Council

Have your say

Stamford man Steven Rigby has been successfully prosecuted by South Kesteven District Council for contravening food hygiene regulations at the Hare and Hounds public house at Greatford, and left with a bill of nearly £6,000.

Rigby, as the food business operator, pleaded guilty to failing to keep kitchen and food preparation areas clean and maintaining them in good repair and condition.

He also failed to put adequate procedures in place to control pests and failed to ensure that food was fit for human consumption.

Rigby, of Rutland Road, Stamford, was fined £900 with a £90 surcharge and ordered to pay costs of £5,000.