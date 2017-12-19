Stamford man’s pride at receiving award

A Stamford man was left “smiling from ear-to-ear” after finally receiving his Legion d’Honneur from the French Consul - two months after he was meant to receive it.

Doug Hyde, 92, was meant to receive the award for his services during the D-Day landings in October but after a hospital stay when he broke his hip, it had to be put back.

He finally received the long-awaited recognition during a presentation at a special lunch at The George Hotel in Stamford on Saturday, attended by his proud daughters Angela and Helen and Jean-Claude Lafontaine from the French Consul.

Doug was in the Merchant Navy carrying out important logistical duties during the Second World War. It was for this he received the award - the highest honour France can bestow.

After the war, Doug, who was born in Pickworth, worked in engineering.

Helen and Angela paid tribute to their resilient dad, who used his recovery from his hip operation as a way to raise funds for Children in Need. He set about walking 1,500 steps with the aid of a frame and managed to exceed both his step target and his fundraising target, raising nearly £1,000.

Helen said: “We are so proud of him, he’s extremely positive and it was lovely to celebrate all he’s achieved at the weekend and to see him finally receive his award. He was smiling from ear-to-ear.”