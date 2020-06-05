Home   News   Article

Stamford Market and car parks busy as coronavirus lockdown eases and market traders return

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:48, 05 June 2020
 | Updated: 12:04, 05 June 2020

The streets of Stamford are busier today (Friday, June 5) than they have been in 10 weeks, with the return of more market stalls bringing out shoppers.

About 40 stalls lined Broad Street and Ironmonger Street thanks to a change in the law which means 'non-essentials' can now be sold at outdoor markets.

Hats, clothes, tableware and garden furniture were among the items on sale, although the stalls doing the briskest trade continued to be those selling fruit and veg.

Read more
CoronavirusHuman InterestStamford

More by this author

Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE