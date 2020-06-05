The streets of Stamford are busier today (Friday, June 5) than they have been in 10 weeks, with the return of more market stalls bringing out shoppers.

About 40 stalls lined Broad Street and Ironmonger Street thanks to a change in the law which means 'non-essentials' can now be sold at outdoor markets.

Hats, clothes, tableware and garden furniture were among the items on sale, although the stalls doing the briskest trade continued to be those selling fruit and veg.