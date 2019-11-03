Stamford mayor Breda Griffin says the town council is proud to have been nominated for a silver award in the Employer Recognition Scheme of the Armed Forces Covenant.

Mayor Griffin said: “It is fantastic to have been recognised for supporting the Armed Forces in the employment of forces as part of the staff at the town hall.

“As a member of the Armed Forces Covenant, Stamford is committed to supporting the Forces. Stamford’s proximity to both Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire, together with its strong bond with RAF Wittering, continues to forge relations to develop and extend achievements, especially for our Reservist who is an active member of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force Band (RAF Cranwell).”

Mayor Breda Griffin (20574097)

Mayor Griffin added: “On a personal level it is an honour to receive this Award in my mayoral year and as daughter of a Battle of Britain fighter pilot of Spitfires.

“My father would have been delighted to have been associated with this Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.”