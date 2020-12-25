Home   News   Article

Stamford Meadows flooded between Bath Row and Cattle Market

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 09:52, 25 December 2020
 Updated: 10:38, 25 December 2020

The flooded meadows in Stamford are proving a spectacle for those out for a Christmas morning stroll.

With the River Welland having burst its banks, water is across the whole area between the Cattle Market car park and Bath Row.

Fortunately for most residents of Bath Row, the water stopped short of their homes, but on the other side of the town bridge some properties are understood to have been flooded.

