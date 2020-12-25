Stamford Meadows flooded between Bath Row and Cattle Market
Published: 09:52, 25 December 2020
| Updated: 10:38, 25 December 2020
The flooded meadows in Stamford are proving a spectacle for those out for a Christmas morning stroll.
With the River Welland having burst its banks, water is across the whole area between the Cattle Market car park and Bath Row.
Fortunately for most residents of Bath Row, the water stopped short of their homes, but on the other side of the town bridge some properties are understood to have been flooded.