The Mercury's coverage of Josh Widdicombe's visit to Stamford got plenty of laughs on The Last Leg, Channel 4's late night talk show tonight.

The online story on Tuesday and the article in today's Rutland and Stamford Mercury provided co-presenter Adam Hills with a great way to launch the show.

Josh read out the online story's headline 'Firefighters close Stamford town centre for gas leak as comedian Josh Widdicombe eats pizza next door', saying it sounded as though he were somehow to blame for what was going on.

The Mercury's page today (11082744)

After pretending to be outraged that he 'sounded like a seven year old' in his quotes, and that the manager of Ask restaurant hadn't recognised him, Josh wondered aloud whether The Mercury would be doing yet another story, this time saying it had been featured on The Last Leg.

In answer to that Josh, of course it would!

To read the original coverage, click here - or buy your digital copy of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury. If you missed The Last Leg, watch it on Channel 4's catch up service.