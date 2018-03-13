Stamford Mid-Lent Fair officially opened

Stamford’s Mid Lent fair kicked off last night.

Despite rain, families lined the street of the town centre to enjoy all the fun of the fair.

The fair, which has run since the fifteenth century, was officially opened by mayor of the town Tony Story at the waltzer ride in Broad Street.

Speaking after the opening coun Story said: “We have had a really good turn out considering the weather. I hope everyone has a good week enjoying all the fun of the fair.

“It is a really important tradition for such an old town, it is important that we do this.

Visitors to the fair which runs until Saturday (March 17) are able to enjoy about 90 rides and attractions including a ferris wheel and dodgems.

As a result of the fair, there are road closures Bath Row, Gooches Court, Castle Dyke, Red Lion Square, Cattle Market car park and Castle Street until 6am on Sunday.

Coun story was joined at the opening ceremony by the Stamford air cadets, his wife Valerie and mayors and mayoresses from the South Kesteven district. Also attending the opening were chairman of town and parish councils from across the district.