A Stamford model is competing in the Ultimate Fitness Event European Championships held in London next month.

Shannon Clare, who moved to Stamford in 2018, will take part in the competition on September 28.

The event will take place at Shaw Theatre on Euston Road.

The competition has different women's categories including; bikini, glamour and women's fitness.

Shannon currently works as a lifeguard at Stamford School and is hoping to compete in the bikini category next month.

Before moving to Stamford, Shannon was a national fitness model in Zimbabwe but is now interested in becoming a personal trainer and nutritionist.

She has been working hard towards the competition and has been on a strict diet and exercise regime.

Success in this competition means she would qualify for the World Championships being held in Toronto in November.