Stamford MP Nick Boles accuses top Tories of planning a ‘coup d’etat’

Stamford MP Nick Boles has accused senior Conservatives of planning a “coup d’etat” in their bid to deliver Brexit.

His comments follow Lincolnshire Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh proposing that a new prime minister temporarily closes parliament to allow Brexit to happen.

Current government policy is that unless the government makes a formal move to delay Brexit, the UK leaves the European Union on October 31, deal or no deal.

However, pro-Brexit MPs fear that Remain-supporting MPs could either delay Brexit or stop it entirely.

This led Gainsborough MP Sir Edward,to suggest that parliament be ‘prorogued’, or suspended, once the Conservative Party elects a new leader.

Sir Edward has won support from leadership candidates, including Dominic Raab, who said such a move could not be ruled out.

Mr Boles commented: “Senior Conservatives are serious about the threat to shut down Parliament until after a no-deal Brexit on Oct 31. This would be tantamount to a coup d’etat by a party with no majority. MPs of all parties must work together to stop them.”

The MP also accused the pro-Brexit European Research Group, which is headed by Jacob Rees-Mogg, of “ trying to turn the Tory Party into a revolutionary sect.”

He continued: “For them the end - No Deal Brexit - justifies any means necessary. MPs with a proper respect for our parliamentary democracy will need to work together to stop them.

“Ideological fixation has gripped the Tory Party like a virus. If the host is not able to shake it off, it could prove terminal.”

In his comments, which sparked the row, Sir Edward Leigh said he was disappointed at the lack of radical ideas from leadership candidates.

The MP said of Brexit: “There are only two choices given the EU won’t change the deal and there’s no chance of Parliament passing it. One is cancel Brexit: an intolerable denial of democracy. The other is leave without a deal on WTO terms on October 31. But MPs, assisted by the Speaker, will block this.

“Solution: End this failed session immediately within hours of a new government and prorogue Parliament. Leave the EU on 31 October. If we don’t, we are betraying our supporters and ensuring a total wipe-out of the Conservative party.

“We could probably negotiate temporary side deals to make it a managed exit (as former Bank of England governor Mervyn King suggested).

“But Brexit we must on 31 October: deal or no deal.”

Earlier this year, Mr Boles worked with Labour’s Yvette Cooper and other MPs, which saw parliament take control of the Brexit process from the government- a move critics also branded a ‘coup.’