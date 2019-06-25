Stamford MP Nick Boles has blasted Tory leadership favourite Boris Johnson as a ‘cowardy custard’.

Mr Boles, now an Independent MP, who quit the Conservative Party earlier this year, took to social media last night in response to newspaper front pages that reported Mr Johnson planned a ‘fightback’ against criticism he has been avoiding media scrutiny in his leadership campaign, with a raft of public appearances.

Mr Boles tweeted: “ Carry on dodging the Sky leaders debate @BorisJohnson and you’ll still be a #CowardyCustard.”

Nick Boles MP (12949357)

The Stamford MP’s criticism of Mr Johnson follows his earlier threats yesterday to bring down Mr Johnson, if as a newly-elected Prime Minister he pushed ahead with a ‘no deal’ Brexit.

Mr Boles tweeted: “I will only support the new PM in a vote of confidence if they rule out a No Deal Brexit or agree to give MPs a vote on whether to allow a No Deal Brexit and commit to take all necessary steps to give effect to Parliament’s decision.”

The Stamford MP, who was chief of staff to Mr Johnson when he first became Mayor of London, has previously slammed his former boss in a radio interview, saying he lacks the discipline and the capability to make difficult decisions under pressure to be Prime Minister.

Mr Boles also told LBC radio last month: “We're not electing a court jester."

"He's not somebody who should be in Number 10 Downing Street dealing with the most difficult questions of the age."