Stamford MP Nick Boles has confirmed he is not standing in the upcoming General Election.

His announcement on social media yesterday ended renewed speculation that he might carry on, when he contradicted one media report that said he would quit.

It came as Sir Alan Duncan announced he was standing down as Rutland's MP.

Mr Boles made his comment on twitter, when he said he would be urging the government to review laws on assisted dying.

He posted: “I will not be standing at the General Election so this will be my last act as an MP.”

Last week, Mr Boles spoke of “riding off into the sunset” and “my dream of liberation before Christmas”.

But earlier this week when political website Guido Fawkes listed him as one of the many MP standing down, he accused the website of “jumping the gun”.

He posted: “I haven’t yet decided whether I will stand as an independent or not.”

Mr Boles was elected as MP for Grantham and Stamford in 2010. He was seen as a member of David Cameron’s ‘Notting Hill’ set and he rose to become planning minister in Mr Cameron’s government.

He backed Remain during the 2016 European Union Referendum and later worked on his own ‘soft’ Brexit proposals known as Norway or Norway-Plus.

His stance on Brexit saw him work with Labour figures like Hilary Benn and Yvette Cooper, plus pro-EU Conservatives Oliver Letwin and Dominic Grieve.

This increasingly brought him into conflict with the Conservative Party both locally and nationally, as he sought to stop a ‘No Deal’ Brexit.

Despite voting for Theresa May’s ‘deal’ three times, Mr Boles quit the Grantham and Stamford Conservative Association last spring and sensationally walked out of the Conservative Party during a parliamentary debate soon after.

Regardless of an an election pledge in 2010 to stand in a by-election should he switch political parties, as his predecessor Quentin Davies did, when he switched to Labour, the standalone ‘Independent Progressive Conservative’ rejected calls to do so. Becoming an Independent was also something he once said was 'ratting' on voters.

Mr Boles regularly makes outspoken comments on social media and is a strident critic of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his former party, despite him once being Mr Johnson’s chief of staff.

Today, he branded himself as “politically homeless,” adding to an earlier comment this week when the openly-gay MP tweeted:”But, in case anyone is wondering, resigning from the Conservative Party was the best decision I’ve made since I gave up dating girls.”