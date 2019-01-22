Stamford MP joins forces with top Labour MP to wrest control of Brexit from Theresa May

The Daily Telegraph today also reports the MP today will meet with arch-Remainer Dominic Grieve, who also plans a similar move.

The moves come as the MP is to meet with members of Grantham & Stamford Conservative Association on Friday following uproar over his previous threats to resign the Conservative Party whip, should the government proceed with a ‘No Deal’ brexit.

His actions have led to many calls for his deselection from leading councillors and party officials, with the association chairman Philip Sagar saying people are telling him they will no longer vote Conservative should he remain the MP.

Mr Boles last night took to social media to say he is backing a bill from Labour MP Yvette Cooper which gives Theresa May until February 26 to pass her Brexit bill.

Beth Rigby of Sky News tweeted last night: “If she fails, Parliament will be able to direct next steps. Bill will give Parliament a vote to prevent No Deal & vote on whether to extend A50 and for how long. Backed by Boles, Letwin, Morgan.”

Mr Boles last night also tweeted his support to another move from Yvette Cooper concerning Brexit.The MP said he would sign her amendment this morning.

Yesterday, the MP also tweeted: “Proud to be working with @YvetteCooperMP to ensure that Brexit happens on the basis of a deal agreed by the EU and a majority of MPs”

The Cooper amendment, also signed by arch-Remainer Dominic Grieve, speaks of MPs from across parties taking control of Brexit-related business.

Tom Newton-Dunn of the Sun tweeted last night:”Will this be the single piece of paper that allows Parliament to seize control of Brexit from the Govt, on Feb 5?”

Meanwhile, today’s Daily Telegraph has reported that Mr Boles today will meet with Mr Grieve, a former attorney general, to “plan their strategy” concerning their efforts “to wrest control of Brexit from Theresa May.”

The newspaper continued: “Mr Grieve’s proposal would temporarily suspend the government’s historic right to dictate Commons business so that for one day MPs would be able to pass their own resolutions- and even legislation- on the way forward for Brexit.

“Mr Boles’ amendment aims to force the government to give time to a bill that would make it legally impossible for the UK to leave the EU without a deal on March 29.

“Both the amendments have cross-party support, largely from Remain MPs, and the two MPs are due to meet today to discuss whether they go forward in tandem or join forces.”