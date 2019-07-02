Stamford MP Nick Boles in push for law change on 'assisted dying'
Stamford MP Nick Boles is leading a push to change the law on ‘assisted dying.’
The MP, who co-chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Assisted Dying, will lead a Westminster debate on the issue on Thursday.
The general debate aims to look at how existing laws function in relation to assisted dying and how they might be improved.
Mr Boles says he previously opposed assisted dying, but his own battles with cancer and his father having a ‘good death’ at 88, made him change his mind.
The issue is about ‘control’ and being able to make an ‘active choice’ whilst still capable, the MP has explained in his book Square Deal.
The MP added today: “All we want is to give people with terminal illnesses a choice at the end of their lives. What right do people who don’t want to make that choice have to deny it to others who are suffering?”
