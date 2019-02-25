Stamford MP Nick Boles says he is “not ready to give up” on the Tory party “yet”.

The MP made the comment a few days ago after three Conservative MPs defected to the Independent Group of anti-Brexit MPs.

It comes as Mr Boles has yet to tell local Conservative Party officials whether he wants to be their candidate or not at the next General Election- an association he believes has been ‘infiltrated’ by UKIP supporters.

It also comes as the rebel MP is working with Conservative MP Oliver Letwin and Labour MP Yvette Cooper to delay Brexit in the event of 'no deal', a matter which is to be voted on in parliament this coming Wednesday.

Many political commentators also believe Mr Boles could be another potential defector to the new political grouping following his threats to resign the Conservative whip should the government accept a no deal Brexit and his work with Yvette Cooper.

When the three former Tory MPs issued a statement on Wednesday explaining why they had joined Chuka Umunna and other former Labour MPs, they cited Brexit and accused the Conservative Party of “a shift to the right.”

Mr Boles said in response: “I agree with much of what my good friends say here but I am not ready to give up on @Conservatives yet. Progressive one nation Tories must fight for what we believe in- and next week vote to pass the Cooper-Letwin bill to stop a no deal Brexit on 29 March.”

Last weekend, the Times newspaper reported Mr Boles saying Grantham and Stamford Conservative Association and other associations have been been infiltrated by former UKIP supporters.

He commented: “There has been a systematic operation of infiltration of the Conservative Party by Ukip and Ukip sympathisers. I had 400 members until 12 months ago and I now have 500 . . . They have coalesced with those in my party who already had these views.

“Among the more right-wing and reactionary members there has never been a total acceptance of my brand of politics; they were quite grumpy about gay marriage.”

The newspaper also reported the MP now feels closer politically to Labour politicians including Yvette Cooper than Tory right-wingers such as Jacob Rees-Mogg, whom he branded a ‘zealot.’

Referring to the Labour Party, he commented: “You have already seen one great party taken over by a sect and destroyed. I worry that the Conservative Party is on the brink.”

Mr Boles also said: “I’m not happy for my party to be run by zealots and at the moment Theresa (May) is basically allowing them to run the party.”

He also warned: “ If people don’t act now, the Conservative Party is going to become Nukip and if it becomes Nukip it will lose a lot of people like me but, more importantly, it will lose elections.”

Grantham and Stamford Conservative association chairman Philip Sagar rejected the MP’s claims of UKIP infiltration in his association, calling such claims “self indulgent tosh.”

He told the Mercury: “The current Executive council has no members that have not been members for at least 2 years, and the vast majority for many more years. We have one ex UKIP county councillor member who Nick himself welcomed back into the fold over 2 years ago.

“Many of the new members joining our association are lapsed Conservative members of old including many friends of mine and past supporters of Nick. The vast majority of those who have contacted me and emailed me are people who have voted Conservative all of their lives and are rightly concerned and confused by Nick’s actions of late especially with the memory of Quentin Davies defection still lingering. Yes some do demand we deselect him now but that is not how we operate or indeed should we.

“If amongst the newer members there are some ex UKIP’ers could it not be that as moderates they find the current version of UKIP rightly unpalatable and are answering the call made by Nick and the party centrally to join the Conservative party and get involved.

He added: “There is no Momentum style bullying going on in Grantham and Stamford or an Arron Banks inspired membership drive. This is self indulgent tosh.”

Mr Sagar made similar comments in a letter to the Sunday Telegraph yesterday.