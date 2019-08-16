Stamford MP Nick Boles has joined anti-Brexit rebel Tories in seeking a meeting with Jeremy Corbyn to stop a 'no deal' Brexit.

The move follows the Labour Leader writing to the MPs asking they make him a caretaker prime minister to stop a 'no deal' Brexit.

Mr Corbyn said his time in Number 10 would be time limited, he would block a 'no deal' Brexit and then call a general election.

Nick Boles MP

Rebel ringleaders Oliver Letwin, Dominic Grieve, Caroline Spelman and Mr Boles, who now sits as an independent, jointly replied: “We agree that our common priority should be to work together in parliament to prevent no-deal Brexit and welcome your invitation to discuss the different ways that this might be achieved.

“We would be happy to meet with you as well as colleagues from other opposition parties whenever convenient in the weeks before parliament returns.”

So far the SNP, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party have signalled they may be willing to work with Mr Corbyn.

But the Liberal Democrats and Change UK have turned down his offer.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has instead suggested an interim government led by a respected backbencher like Ken Clarke or Harriet Harman.

Today, Mr Grieve said he wanted to talk to Mr Corbyn, but not make him prime minister.

Mr Boles' support for such a meeting follows meetings he held with the Labour leader earlier this year as he sought to gain support for his soft Brexit proposals known as Norway-Plus.

When Boris Johnson was elected Conservative Party leader in July, the Stamford MP also said on social media: "If he tries to take us out of the EU with no deal, I will oppose him at every turn."