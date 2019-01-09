Nick Boles says he has received a death threat following his vote against the government last night.

The Grantham & Stamford MP was one of 20 Conservative MPs who supported a motion from top Labour politician Yvette Cooper which inflicted a defeat on the government concerning Britain leaving the European Union without a deal.

In the parliamentary debate Mr Boles said: “With the Government having prepared as woefully as they have for no deal, we will on no account countenance a no-deal Brexit.”

He added: “I will vote on any motion, on any amendment, on any piece of legislation, proposed by whomsoever in this House to ensure that we leave the European Union on 20 March with a deal or not at all.”

The MP’s threat to try and derail Brexit echoed his comments before Christmas, where he was accused of threatening to bring down the government.

Then, he said: “'If at any point between now and 29 March the government were to announce that ‘no deal’ Brexit had become its policy, I would immediately resign the Conservative whip and vote in any way necessary to stop it from happening.”

This morning, Mr Boles again took to social media, this time to report of a death threat and his support for another move to oppose the government over Brexit.

He commented:”Received this charming message through my website last night. If the inadequate who sent knew anything about me he would realise I need no reminding that my days are numbered!”

The threat, apparently from a Russian email address, but sent from the UK, said: “Your days are f***ing numbered traitor. Prepare to die…”

The Mercury sought comment from the MP but had already been told he was busy with non-stop meetings with other MPs over Brexit.

But Mr Boles told BBC Radio Lincolnshire it was his ‘first death threat’ and the people behind it were “sad cowards with nothing better to do.”

This morning, the MP also tweeted his support for a parliamentary motion from Pro-Remain MP Dominic Grieve, also backed by Remainer Anna Soubry, demanding the Prime Minister come back to Parliament after three sitting days instead of 21 days if she loses next Tuesday's meaningful vote.

He also posted a link to show is speech in parliament last night, explaining his position. goo.gl/kNQx52