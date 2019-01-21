Stamford MP Nick Boles has told the BBC that he “probably would” be deselected.

The MP made the admission in an interview with presenter Nick Robinson, where he also spoke of former UKIP supporters joining the Grantham and Stamford constituency Conservative association.

The comments come as the MP keeps pushing for a No-Deal brexit to be outlawed, despite opinion polls showing that leaving the EU with ‘No Deal’ is more popular with Conservative Party members than the Prime Minister’s deal and especially Mr Boles’ own proposals known as Norway-Plus.

However, the Stamford MP reports widespread cross-party support amongst other MPs for his proposals.

Asked about his deselection, Mr Boles said: I think if they were asked to now they probably would.”

The MP also said he would not change his views on Brexit to please Conservative supporters in Grantham and Stamford.

“One hundred people in my local party have written in saying they’re outraged by what I am saying and want to deselect me.

“And the truth is many of them used to belong to UKIP only about a year ago.

“They’re entitled to their view, they’re entitled to be members of the Conservative Party and they’re entitled to deselect me.

“But I’m not going to change what I believe is in the interests of the 80,000 people that I represent in parliament because of 100 people in my constituency.”

Earlier, in another interview with the BBC’s Andrew Neil, the MP was grilled as to what his Norway Plus proposals would mean.

The MP told Mr Neil that ‘Norway’ would mean the UK being subject to the European Union Single Market and its rules.

Freedom of movement of people would continue as now, unless an ‘emergency brake’ was applied.

The UK would be subject to a European Free Trade Area court, as opposed to the European Court of Justice.

The UK would “effectively mirror” the existing Customs Unions with the European Union, and the UK would “not initially” be allowed to strike its own trade deals.

Such comments made the veteran broadcaster tell the MP “in all that, we are not leaving, are we?”

Mr Boles responded that Norway meant being part of a Common Market, being part of the EU’s economic institutions but not in the political side of the EU, which delivers two-thirds of EU rules. The UK would also be out of the Common Agricultural Policy and Common Fisheries Policy.