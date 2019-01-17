Stamford MP Nick Boles is pushing ahead with his Bill to delay Brexit by nine months, if the Prime Minister cannot secure a deal.

But he has dropped plans for a Liaison Committee to take control of the negotiations- a process many described as ‘a very British coup.’

Mr Boles tweeted last night: “Apparently the Liaison Committee is not keen to take the role that is proposed for it in the EU Withdrawal No 2 Bill. This was always an optional extra and we will of course take it out.”

“The bit that matters is the requirement that the PM requests an extension to Article 50 if she cannot get a compromise deal through the Commons within a few weeks. It is this that will stop No Deal Brexit and we remain totally committed to it.”

His push comes as the Government survived its motion of no confidence last night, and Theresa May having her Brexit deal voted down by down by 432 to 202 the night before- the biggest defeat ever inflicted on a British Prime Minister.

Mrs May has said she will 'open discussions' with senior MPs from other parties as she tries to forge a Parliamentary majority on the way forward.

Mr Boles is part of a group of Tory and Labour MPs who are calling for a Norway-style soft Brexit which would keep the UK tied to the EU customs union and single market.

The MP also told Sky News yesterday: “We need to rule out a no deal Brexit. There is absolutely no parliamentary majority for it and it would be catastrophic harmful to the country.'

He added: "Here is a majority for a reasonable soft Brexit deal – you could probably get about 400 MPs to vote for something.

“You are not going to get it if you rely only Conservative and DUP votes and what she has been doing is trying to construct something that she can squeak through parliament with a non-existent majority and we saw last night it has failed.”