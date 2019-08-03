A Stamford mum-of-two has written a book giving advice on how to cope with chronic illness.

Jane Edwards, who is in her mid-40s, wrote the book as therapy to help her get over her condition known as vasculitis.

General signs and symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, weight loss, general aches and pains, night sweats, rash, and nerve problems such as numbness or weakness.

Jane, who has lived in Stamford for 16 years, says she fell “really ill” eight years ago and she wrote the book as therapy for her condition.

“It was my way of keeping going and trying to stay positive and happy all the time living in this world- not quite ill and not quite well.”

The book ‘Chronic Illness - Learning to Live Behind My Smile’ looks at how Jane, who is married and works from home as global communications manager for the British Standards Institute, copes with the illness.

She continued: “It’s almost irrelevant what the illness is. It’s about keeping going every day. I don’t talk about symptoms. It’s about how to keep working, getting the kids to school, waiting for tests results, all the things you have to deal with. It’s almost like a full-time job.”

Jane started the book when the symptoms first appeared, putting her experiences on paper as they happened and then re-writing them.

Self-published last month, the book has already received some reviews.

Jane added: “It felt very strange when the book was first published as this condition is quite private. But I feel really

proud.

“I shared the book with my support group on Facebook. I received a review and it was so lovely, I had a little cry. I want to thank my friends for getting me through it all.”

Jane also has a website at www.chronicillness.co.uk.

Details of her illness can be found at http://www.vasculitis.org.uk/.