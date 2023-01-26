Stamford has been named one of the most welcoming destinations in the country.

Online travel agency Booking.com has named the top 10 places where tourists feel most welcome.

Following millions of reviews, research has narrowed it down to reveal Stamford is one of the most welcoming locations in the UK.

The Stamford Town Bridge

There are a number of Stamford properties listed on Booking.com ranging from guest houses to hotels, all of a varying price.

Other locations listed include Kirkwall, Newcastle, Newry, Enniskillen, Pitlochry, Ballycastle, Glastonbury, Frome, Cleethorpes.