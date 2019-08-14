New College Stamford graphic design student Lydia Miller has worked with author Cathy Wilson to illustrate her new book.

The student was given the brief last year and helped illustrate the book ‘Gina Gets Lost’ aimed at young children.

It follows the tale of a giraffe that gets separated from her family and has to make her way back home. The book has a story line which teaches young children skills that may help if they become lost themselves.

book (15018705)

Lydia created a series of illustrations that followed the storyline page by page, bringing the book to life.

Lydia’s illustrations have been commended by Blogger ‘The Mum Diaries’.

The blogger said: “The illustrations also accompany the story really well! And it really helped to keep my son engaged. She has done a fantastic job and I wish her well in her very prosperous career ahead of her.”

The college has thanked Cathy for the work experience and hopes to work with her again.