An agreement on how to deliver a major expansion of Stamford is to be approved by three different councils.

A Statement of Common Ground (SoCG) between South Kesteven District Council, Rutland and Lincolnshire County Councils will cover the planning arrangements for the scheme known as Stamford North.

The project concerns 153ha of undeveloped land north of Stamford, of which 84ha is within South Kesteven and 69ha is in Rutland.

SKDC’s emerging Local Plan states: “This will require a comprehensive masterplan for the whole of the site, including land at Quarry Farm in Rutland. This is envisaged as a high quality development responding to market demands which will have its own distinctive character whilst allowing the essential character of Stamford to be preserved.”

Some 1300 homes are proposed, plus roads, walking and cycling tracks, and an East-West road from Casterton Road to Ryhall Road to help mitigate traffic generated by the scheme.There would also be retirement or extra care housing, a new primary school and provision for a ‘local centre.’

Quarry Farm would feature a further 650 homes plus a country park to mitigate harm to biodiversity and wildlife.

A report for Tuesday’s SKDC cabinet meeting said that it and Rutland County Council are already working together on the scheme as part of their planning policies.

“The purpose of this SoCG is to facilitate the co-ordination and co-operation between the three councils as they seek to jointly plan land which sits within two council areas. The SoCG is not an end within itself. It is the first step on a journey whose end point is the potential delivery of a northern urban extension to Stamford.”

An SKDC committee considered the proposals on Tuesday. Committee member, Coun Phil Dilks (Ind- Deeping St James) welcomed the SoCG and its related co-operation.

He said: “Building an extra 2,000 homes anywhere in Stamford due to its historic nature is always going to be sensitive and has to be handled sensitively. I welcome it not being rushed into. But what’s important is that when it comes to public consultation, we listen to the people of Stamford.”

SKDC leader Coun Matthew Lee said: “It is becoming increasingly difficult for residents to take their first steps into the housing market as homes are in short supply and demand is high.

"The proposal has some way to go, but I am confident that the SoCG that is to be considered by my Cabinet will provide the right basis for the authorities to work together to ensure that the scheme is of the highest possible quality and brings the most benefit to current and future residents of Stamford.”

