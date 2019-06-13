Councillors agree how Stamford North development can move forward
An agreement on how councils can work together and help deliver the Stamford North development has won the support of the cabinet of South Kesteven District Council.
Members approved the move on Tuesday, which will create a Statement of Common Ground (Socg) between SKDC and Rutland and Lincolnshire County Councils concerning the planning arrangements for the major scheme.
Cabinet Member for planning, Coun Nick Robins (Con-Castle), told the meeting that the Socg said the statement has already been discussed by another council committee who wanted ‘best practice’ adopted in its development. SKDC would be the first of the three councils to sign it and he expected only ‘minor’ changes from the other local councils.
As the Mercury also reported last week, when the Socg was at the proposal stage, the co-operation stems from the development for up to 1,950 houses, features 1,300homes on 84ha within South Kesteven and up to 650 homes on 69ha in Rutland county.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.