An agreement on how councils can work together and help deliver the Stamford North development has won the support of the cabinet of South Kesteven District Council.

Members approved the move on Tuesday, which will create a Statement of Common Ground (Socg) between SKDC and Rutland and Lincolnshire County Councils concerning the planning arrangements for the major scheme.

Cabinet Member for planning, Coun Nick Robins (Con-Castle), told the meeting that the Socg said the statement has already been discussed by another council committee who wanted ‘best practice’ adopted in its development. SKDC would be the first of the three councils to sign it and he expected only ‘minor’ changes from the other local councils.

As the Mercury also reported last week, when the Socg was at the proposal stage, the co-operation stems from the development for up to 1,950 houses, features 1,300homes on 84ha within South Kesteven and up to 650 homes on 69ha in Rutland county.