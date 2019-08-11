A much-improved Stamford nursery has been praised by school inspectors.

When Ofsted called at the Rocking Horse Day Nursery last year, they said it ‘required improvement’.

But after an inspection last month, they gave it an across-the-board ‘good’ rating.

This included its leadership, management, teaching, learning, personal development and outcomes for children.

Calling the provision ‘good’, Ofsted said the new registered person and manager have worked hard since the last inspection.

Their report continued: “They have successfully addressed the weaknesses that were raised.”

“Children eagerly come into the nursery, confidently separating from their carers. They settle quickly on arrival and show a sense of belonging.”

Partnerships with parents were also described as ‘strong’.

Ofsted also said: “Staff are well-qualified and access targeted training opportunities to improve the quality of their teaching. The manager holds regular supervisions with staff to identify any areas of weakness in their practice so these issues can be addressed. This helps staff to deliver good quality learning and development opportunities to children.”

They continued: “Overall, the quality of the teaching is good. All children make good progress from their starting points, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities and those who speak English as an additional language.”

“The registered person and manager evaluate the nursery practice well, taking into account the views of children, parents and staff. For example, they are currently developing a ‘literacy hut’ to help children even more with their early writing skills.”

Rocking Horse Day Nursery is based at 85 Rutland Road, Stamford, and was first registered in 1992. It employs 16 childcare staff and offers full day care from 8am to 6pm all year round, with 90 children on its roll. Its owners declined to comment.